GCSU generates $285M in local economic impact

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia commissioned the annual study.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia College & State University reports its impact on the local economy is growing. GCSU states it reached an economic impact of more than $285 million in 2021. That’s an increase of $2.7 million from the previous fiscal year, according to the annual study commissioned by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG).

Numbers also show GCSU created 1,013 jobs on campus in 2021 for community members. Additionally, the college supported another 1,778 jobs off campus through products and services its employees and students purchased.

“With more than 1,100 people working on our campus every day, and thousands of our students spending money in the local area, Georgia College clearly has a significant impact on our local economy,” said President Cathy Cox. “Our annual payroll alone was nearly $65 million this year. In addition, we bring substantial intellectual capital to our region, and I hope our greater community recognizes the tremendous benefit of having a state university in its midst.”

The study further explains that GCSU’s economic benefits extend to Baldwin, Bibb, Hancock, Jones, Putnam, Wilkinson and Washington Counties.