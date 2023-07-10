GBI seeking information on 2021 homicide case in Treutlen County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is seeking information about a two-year-old homicide case in Treutlen County.

According to a GBI news release, the case dates back to June 19, 2021, when the Treutlen County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) requested the GBI’s assistance in investigating the death of 31-year-old Harvey Glen Harris from Wrightsville.

On that date, deputies responded to a shots fired call at 1671 Cedar Grove Road in Soperton and found a large crowd dispersing from a party. Deputies say Harris had been shot and was unresponsive. Emergency medical personnel transported Harris to a Laurens County hospital, where he later died.

Another man, 24-year-old Cameron Harden of Soperton, was also shot. He was taken to a Toombs County hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have information, contact the GBI at (478) 374-6988 or the Treutlen County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 529-3223. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.