GBI: Roberta man shot by deputy after chase and fight
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A man who fought with a Crawford County deputy after he led the deputy on a chase is dead.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on Sunday, 47-year old Denrick Demond Stallings of Roberta tried to take the deputy’s gun and was shot.
The GBI says after Stallings refused to stop, he led the deputy on a chase for several miles, crashed his car, and then, started to run. When Stallings got out of the car, the deputy tased him. As the deputy tried to arrest him, Stallings fought and tried to take the deputy’s gun. During the struggle, the deputy fired the gun, and Stallings was declared dead at the scene.
The GBI is still investigating and will turn the case over to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
Full GBI News Release:
GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Crawford County
Crawford County, GA (January 9, 2021) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Crawford County, GA. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Denrick Demond Stallings, age 47, of Roberta, has died. No deputies were injured.
Preliminary information indicates that at 12:16 p.m., a Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a traffic violation (speeding). The driver, later identified as Denrick Stallings, refused to stop and that led to a vehicle pursuit. The chase lasted several miles until Stallings crashed the car. Stallings got out of the car and ran away from the deputy sheriff. Stallings continued to run while the deputy was chasing him and attempting to arrest Stallings. The deputy deployed his Taser, hitting Stallings and causing him to fall to the ground. As the deputy attempted to arrest Stallings, a fight started and there was a struggle for the deputy’s gun. During the struggle, the deputy fired his gun and hit Stallings. Stallings died at the scene.
The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is done, the casefile will be given to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the 5th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.