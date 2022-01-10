GBI: Roberta man shot by deputy after chase and fight

photo courtesy of MGN

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A man who fought with a Crawford County deputy after he led the deputy on a chase is dead.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on Sunday, 47-year old Denrick Demond Stallings of Roberta tried to take the deputy’s gun and was shot.

The GBI says after Stallings refused to stop, he led the deputy on a chase for several miles, crashed his car, and then, started to run. When Stallings got out of the car, the deputy tased him. As the deputy tried to arrest him, Stallings fought and tried to take the deputy’s gun. During the struggle, the deputy fired the gun, and Stallings was declared dead at the scene.

The GBI is still investigating and will turn the case over to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

Full GBI News Release: