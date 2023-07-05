GBI releases more information about shooting of Crisp County deputy

Credit: Crisp County Sheriff's Office

CORDELE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a Crisp County deputy who died in the line of duty early Wednesday morning.

According to a GBI news release, the deputy has been identified as 26-year-old Tyee Browne.

Early investigation says that around 3:40 a.m., Deputy Browne went to check on a car in the middle of the roadway near the 1300 block of Highway 280 West in Cordele. When checking the car’s history, Browne found that it had been stolen.

While Deputy Browne checked the car, the occupant–25-year-old Croshawn Cross of Unidilla–shot Browne, took his patrol car and sped away from the scene. Before leaving the scene, Crisp County deputies fired shots at Cross.

Crisp County EMS took Deputy Browne to a local hospital where he later died.

Law enforcement pursued Cross through multiple Georgia counties. The Monroe County and Crisp County Sheriff’s Offices arrested him on I-475. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also recovered the stolen patrol unit.

Cross has been charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault (two counts), Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Carjacking, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted felon (3 counts), Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (3 counts), & Theft by Taking (2 counts).

The GBI says it will continue investigating Deputy Browne’s death and the officer-involved shooting, after which, the file will be handed off to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for Prosecution.

So far in 2023, the GBI says it has been requested to investigate 49 officer-involved shootings.