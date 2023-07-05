Crisp County Deputy shot and killed while on active duty

CORDELE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy has been killed in the line of duty. The CCSO says the active-duty deputy encountered a suspicious vehicle around 3:40 a.m. early Wednesday, in the 1300 block of highway 280 West in Cordele. The deputy found that the vehicle was stolen, and, after getting out of their vehicle the deputy was shot and critically injured. The deputy was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital, where they later passed away.

The suspect, who CCSO says was wanted for numerous burglaries, stole the deputy’s patrol car and fled the scene.

Law enforcement followed the suspect on a pursuit through multiple Georgia Counties. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect on I-475. They recovered the stolen patrol unit as well.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be conducting an independent investigation on this officer-involved shooting.

Members from the Middle Georgia Community and beyond are offering their condolences for the loss:

Including the Governor:

Marty, the girls, and I are heartbroken by the loss of this @CrispCoSheriff’s Deputy and are thankful the killer is in custody where he will face justice. Please join us in praying for the Deputy’s family and the entire law enforcement community as we mourn this terrible loss. https://t.co/Z5DXCUdqPr — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 5, 2023

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office posted a video concerning the situation as well.