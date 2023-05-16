GBI: Man shoots neighbor in Eastman after argument

21-year-old Napoleon Flowers, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau Investigation arrests a Cochran man in connection with a shooting in Eastman.

On May 14, the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance when police found a Hawkinsville man shot. Investigators say it happened in the 5500 block of Forest Avenue after a domestic incident between neighbors.

The victim was flown to Navicent Health in Macon, where he’s currently listed in critical condition.

The GBI says Flowers shot his neighbor during an argument. Shortly after the incident, he was taken into custody by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and is currently in jail.