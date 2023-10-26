UPDATE: GBI makes arrest in connection with Saturday shooting in Milledgeville

The GBI says it has arrested Herbert Lee Ingram Jr. in connection with Saturday's shooting.

UPDATE (10/25) – The GBI says it has arrested Herbert Lee Ingram Jr. in connection with Saturday’s shooting.

Ingram is charged with aggravated assault.

He was booked into the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Detention Office.

ORIGINAL STORY (10/23):

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend in Milledgeville, leaving 43-year-old Brandon Davis injured.

A GBI news release says Baldwin County’s 911 center received an initial call at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Saturday asking for someone to check a property on Pettigrew Road.

“The caller stated they believed a person was on their property who was not supposed to be there,” the release stated.

Baldwin County deputies arrived on the scene but did not find anyone. A second call was received at around 8:20 p.m., stating Davis had been shot.

36-year-old Lee Ingram of Milledgeville, a neighbor to Davis, was identified as the shooter.

No arrest warrants have been issued, and agents are cooperating with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office to gather further details.

Anyone with information related is encouraged to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 445-5102 or the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville at (478) 445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at GBI’s Submit Tips Online, or via the See Something, Send Something mobile app.