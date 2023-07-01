GBI investigation into missing Laurens County man leads to 2 arrests

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested two Laurens County residents in connection with the disappearance of James Douglas Wilkinson, who had been missing since June 1.

A GBI news release says 60-year-old Edwin Lamar Wilkinson and 55-year-old Leslie Young were arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a home on 883 Ralph Keen Road in East Dublin. During the search, agents discovered human remains believed to belong to Wilkinson, pending positive identification.

Edwin Wilkinson is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealing the death of another.

Young is charged with party to a crime for malice murder, party to a crime for felony murder, party to a crime for aggravated assault, party to a crime for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and party to a crime for concealing the death of another.

The investigation is ongoing. Contact the GBI Eastman Office at (478) 374-6988 if you have tips. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.