GBI investigating after Monroe County inmate dies

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation following the death of an inmate in Monroe County Tuesday.

According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release, a deputy was conducting a headcount prior to shift change just before 6 p.m. Tuesday when he discovered an inmate had attempted suicide.

Deputies and a jail nurse provided medical attention until Monroe County EMS arrived and took the man to the hospital.

57-year-old Charles Leroy Jeffries was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m.

