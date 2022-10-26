GBI investigating after Monroe County inmate dies

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation following the death of an inmate in Monroe County Tuesday.
According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release, a deputy was conducting a headcount prior to shift change just before 6 p.m. Tuesday when he discovered an inmate had attempted suicide.

Deputies and a jail nurse provided medical attention until Monroe County EMS arrived and took the man to the hospital.

57-year-old Charles Leroy Jeffries was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m.

