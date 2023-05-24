GBI investigates Dublin shooting

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Monday the Dublin Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance after a 17-year-old Dublin teenager was shot multiple times. The teenager was shot just before 9pm in the 1200 block of Academy Avenue in Dublin. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is in critical but stable condition. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department 478-277-5023.