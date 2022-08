GBI investigates death of Peach County Inmate

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a Peach County inmate.

According to the GBI, on July 31st, the Peach County Sheriff’s Office requested that the GBI investigate the death of 37-year-old Maurice Campbell of Warner Robins, who was an inmate at the Peach County Jail.

An autopsy for Campbell is pending now.

