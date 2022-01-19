GBI gives update on deputy-involved shooting in Crawford County, family wants answers

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is still gathering details about a fatal shooting this month involving a Crawford County deputy.

KNOXVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GBI held a news conference Tuesday to give an update on the shooting, but there weren't many new details to release.

The GBI held a news conference Tuesday to give an update on the shooting, but there weren’t many new details to release.

“We are going to conduct the investigation,” Special Agent in Charge of the GBI office in Perry Jerry Jones said. “We will be thorough to ensure we’ve got an accurate account of what happened that day.”

Deputy William Owenby shot and killed 47-year-old Denrick Stallings of Roberta on January 9.

According to the GBI, Owenby attempted a traffic stop on Stallings, and Stallings refused to stop, which led to a chase. Stallings crashed his car and began to run. Owenby deployed a taser on Stallings and went to arrest him, but the deputy says Stallings tried to take his gun. During the struggle, according to Owenby, Owenby fired the gun, killing Stallings.

Stallings’ mother, Elaine Gibson, says her son was a Marine and that he had a sweet nature toward everyone he came in contact with.

“He was the sweetest child that I ever seen before in my life,” she said. “And I want justice for this. They won’t give me answers about what happened to him. All I know is he’s dead.”

Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard extended her condolences to the Stallings family Tuesday. Howard was on the scene the day of the shooting and has received several briefings about this case. She understands his family and the community have questions about what happened.

“I want you to know I have questions as well,” she said. “That is why during these briefings I have asked for certain things to be done. Those questions cannot be answered today.”

There were several questions from Stallings’ family and area residents during Tuesday’s news conference. Stallings’ father asked for clarity.

“What did he do to be murdered?” he said.

“As far as getting into the specific details, we still will not be able to do that,” Jones said. “I know it’s tough, but that’s where you’re going to have to trust us to put together that independent and thorough investigation.”

Stallings’ mother says she’s mad about what happened to her son and wants answers.

“That officer didn’t have to shoot him down like an animal,” she said. “I mean he is somebody. He was somebody, and for them to do him that way, it don’t make sense to me.”

We are working to get more information from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office about the sheriff’s office’s protocols.