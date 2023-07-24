GBI, Dublin Police seize drugs, firearms in Laurens County investigation

25-year-old Ramond Green, 48-year-old Tony Green and 46-year-old Tiffany Green, all of Dublin, were charged with multiple offenses.

Photo: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Dublin Police Department arrested three people on drug and firearm-related charges following a joint investigation targeting street level drug distribution in Laurens County.

A GBI news release says that on July 5, the GBI’s Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO) and Dublin Police executed a search warrant at a home located at 208 Geneva Street and seized 25 pounds of marijuana, cocaine, multiple pills believed to be a Schedule II controlled substance, money and several firearms, along with magazines and ammunition.

25-year-old Ramond Green, 48-year-old Tony Green and 46-year-old Tiffany Green, all of Dublin, were charged with multiple offenses.

Ramond Green faces charges of marijuana trafficking, intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and multiple counts related to firearms possession during crimes and sale of marijuana.

Tony Green is charged with trafficking marijuana, intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine possession, possession of drug-related objects and two counts of firearm possession during certain crimes.

Tiffany Green was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

All three were booked into the Laurens County Jail.

The GBI says the GBI-SRDEO and Dublin Police conducted the investigation in an effort to curb street level drug distribution in Laurens County and foster a safer environment for its residents. Anyone with information related to drug activity is urged to contact the Dublin Police Department at (478) 277-5023 or the GBI-SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

“All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed in order to act,” the news release stated.