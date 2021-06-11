GBI confirms body found in Washington County is Tina Prince

Sheriff Joel Cochran says the official autopsy report is not complete and the investigation is ongoing.

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the body found on Friday, June 4 belonged to missing woman Tina Prince.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says the GBI made the positive identification after an autopsy.

However, Sheriff Cochran says the official autopsy report is not complete and the investigation is ongoing.

This comes after 31-year-old Aaron Matthew Adams was arrested in connection to the case.

He’s is charged with felony concealing a death and two felony counts of false statements.