GBI closes Brianna Grier investigation

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has closed the investigation looking into the incident that led to the death of Brianna Grier in Hancock County on July 15th while in custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The latest release from the GBI on November 7th says that the GBI met with the family after completing the case and informed them that the case was given to the Ocmulgee Circuit District Attorney who decided against bringing the case to a civil or criminal grand jury.

