GBI announces 3 teens arrested in Cochran murder investigation

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two teenagers from Warner Robins and one teen from Macon have been arrested and are facing charges for the death of 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow. Farrow was shot on October 29th, and later died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital.

16-year-old Dashawn Adams of Warner Robins was arrested in Winston Salem, North Carolina, 17-year-old Kameryn Ke’mauri Mims of Macon was arrested in Macon, and 19-year old Taquez Mentrae Moore Jr. of Warner Robins was arrested in Warner Robins. They are charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, they were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The GBI says someone called 911 about a gunshot victim at 112 Ell Street in Cochran at about 11pm on Saturday, October 29th. Officers who responded found Farrow with gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that Farrow was standing outside when he was shot and robbed of a firearm.

The Cochran Police Department and Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this investigation. Anyone with additional information about this investigation should contact the Cochran Police Department at 478-934-4282, the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988, or non-emergency Bleckley 911 at 478-934-6282. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.