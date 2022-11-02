Authorities looking for suspect in weekend shooting that left Cochran man dead

24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow died after being shot Saturday night in Cochran.

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities are looking for the person who shot a man Saturday night in Cochran.

A Cochran Police Department news release says the shooting happened around 11 o’clock at 112 Ell Street. 24-year-old Kavontez “Taz” Deshaveon Farrow of Cochran was shot there and died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital “a short time later.”

The investigation revealed Farrow was standing outside the home when he was shot by “an unidentified individual.”

An autopsy is being conducted at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Crime Lab in Decatur.

Contact the GBI Eastman Office at (478) 374-6988 or Cochran Police at (478) 934-4282 or (478) 934-6262 if you have any information. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), by clicking here or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

