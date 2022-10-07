Gallery West shows the ‘Art of Dr. Seuss’

The exhibit will show about 90 pieces from 75 years of his life.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— If you’re a fan of Dr. Seuss, get excited! Beginning Friday, you could have the chance to own some of his famous artwork.

‘The Art of Dr. Seuss’ will be shown at Gallery West on 3rd Street in downtown Macon.

Valerie Jackson, owner of the Ann Jackson Gallery, says the exhibit will show about 90 pieces from 75 years of his life. This includes his book illustrations, private art, political cartoons, and more.

“I’m bringing one of the largest collections there is, to share and to sell, and for people to ask questions. It takes people through their childhood. It’s for all ages it doesn’t matter how old you are, or how young you are,” Jackson said.

The collection will be available Friday through Sunday at Gallery West on 3rd Street.

Here are the times you can view the gallery: