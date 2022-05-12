FVSU swears in Police Chief Antonio Fletcher

Antonio Fletcher was sworn in as Fort Valley State University's newest police chief on Thursday.

Police Chief Antonio Fletcher was officially sworn in Thursday as FVSU's newest police chief.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT )— Antonio Fletcher was sworn in as Fort Valley State University’s newest police chief on Thursday.

According to University President, Paul Jones, the ceremony was not just for the university, but also the community.

“He brings extensive experience to our university,” President Jones said. “We had a great chief here in our last chief who set a great foundation, so he’s going to be able to build upon that.”

Chief Fletcher, who comes to FVSU from Southern Crescent Technical College in Griffin, did not speak with the media after the ceremony. President Jones said they want to give him time to acclimate to campus.

“I really want to give him that opportunity to observe and again come back with a very thoughtful vision, versus bringing a vision from where he came from,” President Jones explained.

Chief Fletcher did give a speech following the ceremony. He talked about the calling to serve and also thanked the many people who have supported his career.

“I want to say, ‘Fort Valley State University, my door is always open,'” he said. “I am truly humbled to be chosen as the next Police Chief here at Fort Valley State.”

President Jones says they’re looking forward to Chief Fletcher’s leadership.

“[He will] become really embedded in the community and make sure our police officers are engaged with the university community and get to know us and work with us,” President Jones said.

Chief Fletcher says he hopes the department will continue to help students finish their degrees.

“Our department will be a part of their development as they become lawyers, doctors, veterinarians, educators, and 21st century change agents,” Chief Fletcher said.

Former FVSU Police Chief Anita Allen attended the swearing-in ceremony. She left in January after accepting the Chief of Police role at Albany State University.