FVSU Police Chief Anita Allen to leave campus

Chief Allen has accepted a new leadership position at Albany State University.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Fort Valley State University President Paul Jones announced Police Chief Anita F. Allen has accepted a new leadership position at Albany State University (ASU).

Allen has been named the sole finalist for the Chief of Police for the ASU Police Department, effective January 1, 2022.

“Our campus has been enriched by Chief Allen’s leadership and presence over the past three-and-a-half years,” Jones said. “While we will miss her, we know she is well-prepared for the new opportunities and challenges ahead in her next chapter.”

Chief Allen supervised FVSU’s police department, including security planning, criminal investigation, legal compliance, surveillance and data management, safety training, and community engagement. She also shepherded student-centered policing, a conscious effort where students were encouraged to embrace police personnel as campus allies.

Prior to her stint at FVSU, she served as a captain in the ASU Police Department. Allen’s tenure at ASU also included roles as interim chief, sexual assault investigator, internal affairs investigator, training director, dispatcher supervisor, and public information officer. In addition, she led the collection of evidence, the execution of arrest and search warrants, policy development, productivity assessment, leadership education, budgeting, and promotional material development. She was also a highly visible spokesperson for the department and oversaw coordination with other law enforcement agencies.

Before ASU, Allen served as a lieutenant, criminal investigator, and housing corporal in the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office. She was also the executive assistant to the district health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health. Allen earned a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina College of Theology and holds multiple certifications from the Georgia Public Training Center. She has served on numerous civic and non-profit boards and committees.

FVSU will launch a national search to identify Chief Allen’s replacement. Captain Tatotshia Grier, who has been with the FVSU Police department for more than ten years, will serve as interim.