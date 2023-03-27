FVSU Spring 2023 Commencement Speaker has been selected

Dr. Pickard -- Photo Credit to FVSU

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Fort Valley State University has announced their 2023 Commencement Speaker.

FVSU says the Founder and Executive Chairman of GAA Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management William F. Pickard, Ph.D., will be the featured speaker for FVSU’s Spring 2023 commencement– which will take place on Saturday, May 13th.

FVSU President Paul Jones commends Pickard on his success, heart to give, and commitment to creating a new generation of entrepreneurs. Pickard is an author and a philanthropist who has supported education at colleges and universities. Black Enterprise is cited as honoring Pickard as one of the 50 Most Influential Black Entrepreneurs over the past 50 years; he’s also been awarded the Morehouse College 34th Candle in the Dark Award for Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy, as well as the Michigan Lifetime Humanitarian Award.

Pickard– of LaGrange, Georgia, started his entrepreneurial career as a McDonald’s franchisee in Detroit, Michigan. Since being founded in 1989, GAA has generated more than $5 billion in sales with 8 plants in the U.S. and Canada. He’s also the Founder and Executive Chairman of GAA New Ventures, Co-Managing Partner at MGM Grand Detroit Casino, and co-owner of 4 Black-owned newspapers, which have evolved into Real Times Media– a media marketing company.

President Jones had this to say about Pickard coming to speak:

“We are honored to have Dr. William Pickard as our Spring Commencement speaker,” … “Pickard’s Georgia roots and dedication to students and HBCUs will be especially meaningful and will inspire our students as they leave “the Valley” and unleash their light into the world.”