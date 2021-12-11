FVSU partners with Bibb County School District for ‘Interns as Teachers’

FORT VALLEY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Fort Valley State University is known for it’s Agriculture Education, but the University if hoping to attract more students to teaching.

The pandemic has proven the need for more teachers in the school system. That’s why FVSU partnered with the Bibb County School District to get more students, teaching.

“The interns as teachers program allows senior students to become the actual teacher of record during their senior year and so in essence they are doing their last year of field experience and student teaching, while actually being payed to teach,” said Melanique Floyd. She is the Professional Learning Director.

According to Floyd Bibb County started the ‘Interns as Teachers’ program three years ago, to help attract more teachers of diverse backgrounds. FVSU is the latest to partner with the school district.

The University says by investing in the program, they’re hoping to put more African American men in the classroom. Beth Day-Hairston, Dean of the College of Education, and says the main need is Make African American Teachers.

“When a student has a black male teacher in third, fourth or fifth grade it increases the probability that they will complete high school.”

11 students in the College of Education at Fort Valley are graduating. Only 3 of those students are African American men. One of those students is Devante’ Sanders, who is currently in the ‘Interns as Teachers’ program.

“I enjoy it, it’s definitely my first step inside actual teaching and it counts as my first year.”

Sanders says he wants to teach middle school, because he feels he can impact younger students in a positive way.

“When I first wanted to become a teacher I always asked people that question. I did like a poll or what not on twitter and everyone always said they really haven’t had their first black male teacher till like high school or college.”

Sanders hopes his future students will look up to him.