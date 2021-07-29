FVSU clears nearly $250,000 in student debt, outstanding fees

This helps more than 200 students with financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University is clearing outstanding debt for more than 200 students to help alleviate financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. The debt cancellation totals nearly $250,000.

FVSU President Dr. Paul Jones made the announcement Thursday after sending notifications to students on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to a Fort Valley State University news release, students who incurred debt during the Spring 2020 through Spring 2021 semesters will have balances cleared to zero. Students who were enrolled on or after March 13, 2020 are eligible for the debt removal.

“Student debt remains one of the most pressing issues facing students and recent graduates nationwide,” said President Jones. “Many of our students are first generation college attendees who have financial concerns, which makes affordability and accessibility important priorities for our institution. This debt relief effort will alleviate some of the financial hardships that were created or made worse due to the pandemic. Most importantly, it will help our students to reset and focus on continuing their educational pursuits.”

FVSU stated it removed all financial holds on student accounts for any unpaid balances using the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) that was signed into federal law in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amounts cleared for each student vary, but averages $1,139 per person, with the highest individual debt elimination totaling nearly $5,000.