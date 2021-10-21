FVSU breaks ground for new Greek Plaza

The new building will celebrate the past and the future of the Divine 9 and other Greek organizations.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Fort Valley State University held a groundbreaking for its first Greel Plaza, as part of the schools homecoming week.

The project is expected to be completed in 60 days. Fort Valley State University plans to raise $200,000 over the next 30 days, to help complete the project. Members of the University say they’re excited for the new plaza.

“I want it to be a point of pride so that our students feel good when they come out and sit in their representative areas. When alumnus come back because typically during homecoming you have thousands of people that ascend to the campus ,” said Dr. Anthony Holloman, the VP of advancement.

Each Greek organization taking part will also help in raising $25,000.

To donate, go to http://fvsu.edu\greekplaza