Future Farmers of America helping restore Macon neighborhoods

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Future Farmers of America (FFA) members are helping clean up some homes around Macon.

The service, part of the “Living to Serve” grant through Rebuilding Macon, teaches kids the importance of community service.

Miller County Agriculture Advisor Amber Long has been working with the FFA for 24 years.

She says programs like this are important for future generations to continue community service.

“In these kids today, it’s a lost art,” she said. “In this generation, they don’t understand the importance of helping and giving back to the community which has served them.”

More than 700 volunteers will continue restoring homes in Macon Thursday.