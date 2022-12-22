Frigid conditions; powerful winds move into Middle Georgia early Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A powerful cold front will bring rain to Middle Georgia tonight followed by strong winds and bitter chills.

Today

Before it gets super cold outside ahead of Christmas weekend Middle Georgia is going to warm up a bit. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s, likely around the midnight hour just ahead of the cold front. All through the day, however, we should see more mild conditions as temps hang in the low to mid 50s. The winds for today will be variable at about 5-10 mph. We likely will not see any rain while the sun is out today, however it won’t be long after the sunset that Middle Georgia sees some scattered showers. A couple rumbles of thunder will also be possible.

The warmest temperatures will likely be accompanied by showers coming from the west, and that will likely be just after midnight. Once that line of showers passes, temperatures will begin to plummet as skies clear and the winds shift towards the northwest. Middle Georgia will see temperatures in the mid to upper 20s by sunrise tomorrow morning with wind gusts in excess of 40 mph. Wind chills are likely to be in the teens for most of the region.

Cold conditions will stay with us through Christmas weekend before a slow and steady warmup begins next week.

