Friends of the Library semi-annual book sale starts Thursday

The book sale is back after nearly 2 years.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Friends of the Library Macon is finally back with their semi-annual book sale. There are so many books, you’ll probably need a whole day to get through all of them.

The sale goes from October 21st until October 24th, and the hours are:

October 21st: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

October 22nd: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

October 23rd: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 24th (half-price day): 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can get books from $.50 to $2. Some books are even new. They have more than 50 categories including children’s books.

We spoke with the President of Friends of the Library Macon, Wendy Cassidy, about the importance of the sale.

“We feel very strongly that kids who have books in their home, that are readily available for a parent or older sibling to read to them before they’re even able to read to themselves really helps them succeed at school and helps with literacy,” said Cassidy.

The funds from the book sale benefit the Middle Georgia Regional Libraries. It’s located in Riverstreet Corners at 2720 Riverside Drive in Macon.