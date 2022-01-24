Friendly Gus robbed at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Commercial Armed Robbery that occurred Saturday night at around 9:21 p.m.

Two men with guns came into the Friendly Gus located at 4845 Ocmulgee East Boulevard. After getting money from the clerk the men fled in a silver Nissan Versa.

One of the men is described as wearing a black jogging suit with a hoodie, black paints with white stripes, black face mask, and black and white sneakers.

The second is described as wearing a white hoodie sweat shirt, black pants, black face mask, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.