Friday stays rainy as temps cool



Rain has started to move in across Middle Georgia ahead of a cold front.

Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible overnight and into Friday.

Severe weather is not expected, but a few thunderstorms could contain gusty winds.



The cold front will usher in some much cooler air during the day on Friday, so temperatures will be falling through the day.

Showers will be continuing off and on through much of the day with a few thunderstorms possible.

Winds will be gusting up to 20 mph, with a few higher gusts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday will bring us a break from the rain, but highs will be considerably cooler.



Still some big questions about the forecast for the late weekend, but a few showers will be possible.

Low pressure in Florida will bring an increasing chance of showers starting Sunday afternoon and potentially into Monday.

If the low stays a little further south our weekend could end up dry.

Highs on Sunday will be topping out in the low 50s with cool conditions overnight as well.



Next week we will be slowly warming into the 60s with high pressure returning.

In general, after Monday, dry conditions should be sticking around for most of the week.