Friday starts with rain, gusty winds, ends with a big cool down





Highs warmed back to the 80s across Middle Georgia today, but warm weather will be coming to an end for the weekend.

A cold front is moving through Alabama this evening that will bring a big cool down by Friday night.

Showers and a few storms will be possible between 3am-12pm Friday, with a few pockets of heavy rain.

Overnight winds will pick up, with gusts up to 25mph.

By Friday afternoon, behind the cold front, skies will start clearing and temps will begin falling.

Lows by Saturday morning will fall into the low 30s.

Saturday will be our coldest day for a while with temps staying in the 50s with full sunshine.



We will start to warm pretty quickly through the end of the weekend and the start of the week.

Highs return to the 70s by Monday, under mostly clear skies.

A few showers are possible starting Tuesday, but highs will continue warming.



Showers will be possible through the end of next week as highs warm into the 80s.

Right now not seeing much of a severe weather threat, but that could always change during this time of year.