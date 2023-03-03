Friday brings windy conditions and possible severe storms



Severe storms are ongoing in Texas and areas to our west this evening, associated with a storm system that is headed our way tomorrow.

This system will bring a threat of severe storms to Middle Georgia by Friday afternoon.

The main threats with any strong thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

The area most likely to see strong storms will be just north of Warner Robins, but all of Middle Georgia could see strong storms.



The system will move closer through the day on Friday, with scattered showers ahead of the main line.

It is possible some of these showers could help in bringing stability to help lower our chance of severe weather.

The timing for any severe storms looks to be 12 pm-7 pm, if they do form.



That is the big “what if” for tomorrow’s potential event.

We have the right ingredients for severe weather close to the surface (i.e. instability, shear, moisture), but it looks like a cap could make it harder for storms to fire up.

This would be great news and leave us with just a few showers moving through.

The cap is essentially a layer of warm are in the mid-levels of the atmosphere that would keep storms from growing to their full potential.

It is like putting a lid on the atmosphere.

However, if storms break through the cap, it could be a bit of a long day in the weather center.

Regardless, have a way to get your severe weather warnings Friday.



While we may not see severe storms tomorrow (or may), gusty winds are likely outside of thunderstorms.

Expect gusts up to 45 mph during the afternoon, with winds slowly calming a bit by Friday night.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire Middle and North Georgia areas through tomorrow at 11 pm.



What is getting lost in the sauce of the stormy Friday forecast, is that the weekend is looking great!

Highs will be warming into the mid-70s for the weekend with lows in the 40s.

Clear skies stick around through Monday before another unsettled pattern sets up.

Showers will linger in the forecast next week, but the big cool down back to the 60s by the weekend.