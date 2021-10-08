Friday brings one last rainy day to Middle Georgia



It has been pretty much a whole week of rain, and Friday will be another one…for a while.

Rain will likely start out the day across Middle Georgia with some thunderstorms possible as well.

By the afternoon, most of us will start to see some clearing and drying.

Although there will be a general drying trend, scattered showers and storms will be possible into early Friday evening.



Through the day Friday, especially early morning, we could see a few strong storms.

Main threats with any storms Friday will be heavy rain and gusty winds.



After a week of heavy rain and flooding, the last thing we need is more rain, but totals will range from 0.5″ to 1.5″.

With the potential of gusty winds, be aware that we could see some downed trees tomorrow as well.



Now to the good news: clearing will continue overnight Friday and into Saturday.

A few isolated showers are possible Saturday morning, but by the afternoon we will be sunny and dry.

Highs over the weekend will be staying in the low to mid 80s.



High pressure will be keeping sunshine and dry conditions in our forecast for next week.

Highs overall will be staying above normal in the mid 80s, with slowly decreasing humidity.