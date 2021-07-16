Friday brings more chances for afternoon storms

Heavy rain and storms once again moved across Middle Georgia this afternoon, keeping with the theme of scattered showers from the rest of the week.

We won’t be diverting from the trend Friday, as more scattered storms will be popping up.

Highs will be warming to the mid and low 90s tomorrow, keeping high humidity in the area as well.



A cold front will slowly approach the southeast by the weekend, continuing to draw in moisture.

As the front gets closer, we will start to see our rain chances increase across Middle Georgia.

By Monday, mostly cloudy skies will filter in, helping to keep our highs cooler than normal for the start of next week.



Tuesday will likely be our coolest and rainiest day, but severe weather is not expected.

We will eventually start to see high pressure move in by the end of next week, which could actually bring us a few dry days.