Freeze warnings active ahead of Friday morning

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A freeze warning is in effect across Middle Georgia ahead of frigid temperatures Friday morning.

Today

It’s a sunny day for us around Middle Georgia, however it is also a cool one. Highs will top off in the low to mid 50s with wind chills hovering in the upper 40s and lower 50s throughout the afternoon thanks to winds from the northwest at 5-10 mph with gusts upwards of 15 mph. We could see a couple of cirrus clouds, but aside from that skies will remain clear. Heading into tonight temperatures will begin to drop rapidly with wind chills dropping below freezing for many ahead of midnight.

Tonight

It will be a clear but bitterly cold night across Middle Georgia. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 8:00 AM tomorrow morning for the entirety of Middle Georgia. Temperatures will be below freezing across the region with most spots dropping into the upper 20s. Wind chills, however, will bring the real-feels down into the lower 20s for many around the region thanks to 5-10 mph winds from the northwest.

Folks around Middle Georgia should drip their faucets tonight to avoid any potential pipe bursts. Anyone who has pets that stay outside needs to bring them in. If you can bring in your plants as well, that is also a good idea, however in the event you cannot spraying them with water will help to protect them from freeze damage. As the liquid water turns to ice heat is released onto the plant, protecting it from the frigid conditions. An easier way to think about this is the inverse: you buy a 12 pack of cola at room temperature and need it cold for a BBQ. You put the cans in a cooler filled with ice and the ice begins to absorb the heat from the cola cans, making it melt. As the ice melts, the cola cans get colder. This is why ice is largely preferred to ice-paks that do not melt.

We will remain cold through the weekend before warming back into the 60s next week.

