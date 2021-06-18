Freedom Georgia Initiative hosts Juneteenth Campout

Freedom Georgia Initiative hosts Juneteenth Campout Juneteenth Campout

TOOMSBORO, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- The Juneteenth Campout starts Thursday evening and will last until Sunday morning. Over 100 people from all over the United States are attending.

They are setting up tents and getting ready to celebrate Juneteenth with music, food, activities and more.

Renee Walters, President of the Freedom Georgia Initiative says they purchased the 97 acres of land in June of last year. But the land has since grown to 502 acres.

“We felt like it was time for us to do something, create a place where our black people can come and breathe,” said Walters.

This is the third time the organization is hosting a campout on the land.

“This year it’s just sweeter because of the recognition from our government and the ability to be amongst our people,” said Ashley Scott, VP of the organization.

Rene Nero has travelled 12 hours to attend the event in which she says is important for her and for the country.

Nero’s goal is to teach the children in attendance about the history of Juneteenth and explore everything the land has to offer.

The organization says it’s planning on making the Juneteenth campout an annual event.