Free school supplies up for grabs at Hunt Center’s annual Back to School Drive in Fort Valley

The Hunt Educational & Cultural Center is hosting its annual Back to School Drive on Saturday, July 29, offering free school supplies and family-friendly activities to Middle Georgia students from kindergarten through college.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Hunt Educational & Cultural Center is hosting its annual Back to School Drive on Saturday, July 29, offering free school supplies and family-friendly activities to Middle Georgia students from kindergarten through college.

The event, happening from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 700 Spruce Street in Fort Valley, aims to prepare students for the upcoming academic year by providing essential tools for success. Attendees will have the opportunity to pick up backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers and other necessities at no cost, according to a news release.

“We’ve prepared a fantastic day filled with fun activities, essential school supplies, and special surprises for all the students in the community,” the organizers stated in the news release. “Whether you’re starting kindergarten or heading off to college, we’ve got something for everyone!”

The event will also feature snacks and refreshments, creative workshops designed to spark student creativity and a raffle draw with a chance to win exciting prizes.

Organizers encourage Middle Georgia residents to attend, share the event information and invite friends, family and neighbors.