Free Black history tours being offered during Georgia Juneteenth Week

The tours are sponsored by the Macon-Bibb Fire Department.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s Georgia Juneteenth Week, and part of the week includes free Black history van tours.

The tours are sponsored by the Macon-Bibb Fire Department. The first one already took place Monday night but more are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Each tour is about an hour long and goes through downtown Macon. The tours include commentary on institutions, movements, businesses, churches and musical stars from Macon-Bibb.

The co-founder of the Juneteenth Freedom Festival, George Fadil Muhammad, says Macon is historically rich.

“We are taking this opportunity during Juneteenth to share some of that information and particularly from a Black historical perspective,” he said.

If you would like to go on one of the Black history tours: