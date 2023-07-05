Francar’s restaurant back open after briefly closing earlier this year

The restaurant is adding new menu items and posting on social media to intice new and returning customers.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An iconic restaurant in the Mercer University community is still open after briefly closing its doors earlier this year.

Francar’s Buffalo Wings closed for 17 days in March due to staffing shortages and low sales caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic. After an outpouring of support from the community, the restaurant was able to re-open.

Francar’s owner, Carl Fambro says that even with the support, many people still don’t know the restaurant is open.

“It’s still an issue, and we want everybody to know that we’re back,” he said. “We’re adding new stuff to the menu. We’re back on social media pushing it out, just trying to get the word back out.”

Some of the new menu items include flatbread sandwiches, loaded tater tots, pulled pork sandwiches and shrimp po’boys.

Francar’s is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will extend its business hours beginning in the fall semester.