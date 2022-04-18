Four people injured in Milledgeville shooting

photo courtesy of MGN

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Milledgeville Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning on North Columbia Street. According to a press release, just before 2am Saturday officers were called to Columbia Pub and Billiards in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival they found 28-year-old Marquis Whipple who had been shot. Whipple was transported to Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin. 30-year-old Quentis Ford, 34-year-old George Washington, and 37-year-old Shari Shinholster also arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Authorities say Whipple and Washington were engaged in an argument at the pub and exchanged gunfire, striking each other as well as Ford and Shinholster who were bystanders.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the Milledgeville Police Department at 478-414-4090