Four in Butts County arrested in child exploitation case

JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Four people were arrested in Butts County in connection to a child exploitation investigation that began on May 23rd.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the investigation started after a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children came in, and led to several search warrants being executed in Butts County on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The investigation led to the arrest of Heather Clark, who — with the help of Christopher Taylor and Breonna Jones– traveled to another state to avoid arrest and conceal evidence of the crime. She was found and arrested in Horry County, South Carolina on May 26th, as was Taylor.

Investigators with the GBI and Butts County Deputies were able to seize electronic devices which were forensically examined and revealed to authorities that Clark was producing and distributing Child Sexual Abuse material.

Those arrested in connection to this incident include:

Heather Clark, age 29, charged with 3 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography) and 1 count of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Production of Child Pornography).

April Burnes, age 52, charged with False Statements and Writings and Party to the Crime of Child Exploitation of Children (Production of Child Pornography).

Christopher Taylor, age 31, charged with Hindering Apprehension of a Criminal and Obstruction.

Breonna Jones, age 30, charged with Hindering Apprehension of a Criminal and Child Molestation.

Clark and Taylor are in custody in Horry County where they are waiting to be taken back to Butts County.

Anyone with information about this case or other child exploitation cases are urged to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.