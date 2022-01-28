Four arrested in Monroe County for Methamphetamines, gun charges

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Four people were arrested in Monroe County on drug related charges after a search warrant executed by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit led to the discovery of Methamphetamines, Drug Related Objects, and a gun.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, January 28th, a search warrant was executed at 391 Mayfield Road, where Ramona Wall, Jasper Adams, Chevy Hawkins, and Damon Stuart were all arrested. All four people were charged with possession of Methamphetamine and drug related objects, Wall was charged with a disorderly house, Hawkins was charged with crossing the guardline, and Stuart was charged with the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.