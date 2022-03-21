Four sentenced in Monroe County for COVID victim’s estate forgery from 2020

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Four people who were arrested for forgery in connection to the estate of a victim of COVID-19 in 2020 were sentenced last week.

According to court documents from the Superior Court of Monroe County, Cynthia Merlyn Padgett, Mary Kathryn Stephens, Mark Oneal Cain, and Donna Michelle Nelson have all been found guilty of Forgery.

These four were initially charged in June of 2020, when they were found to have forged documents involving the estate of a victim of COVID-19.

Donna Michelle Nelson will be serving the most time, according to documents, which say she is guilty of 2 Felony counts of Forgery in the First Degree, as well as 2 Felony counts of Making a False Statement. These charges all add up to make Nelson’s sentence total to 40 years, the first 15 of which are to be served in confinement, with the remainder being served on probation.

Mark Oneal Cain has the next largest sentence, coming from a guilty sentence for 2 felony counts of Forgery in the First Degree. This sentence totals to Cain serving 30 years, with the first 15 being served in confinement and the rest being served on probation.

Next is Cynthia Merlyn Padgett, who was found guilty of Felony Forgery in the First Degree, and is to serve for a total of 15 years with the first 5 years being served in confinement and the rest served on probation.

Lastly, is Mary Kathryn Stephens, who was found guilty of Felony Forgery in the First Degree, on 2 counts, and is set to serve a total of 5 years, the first 2 being served in confinement with the rest being served on probation.

These verdicts were decided on by a jury trial.



