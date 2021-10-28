Fort Valley woman dies in morning crash on GA-96

The head-on crash happened around 5:15 Thursday morning.

photo courtesy of MGN

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Fort Valley woman is dead following a crash that shut down lanes of Georgia Highway 96 Thursday.

According to Georgia State Patrol a Dodge Charger and a Jeep Liberty were involved in a head-on crash around 5:15 Thursday morning.

The driver of the Jeep, 65-year-old Eva Warren, died from her injuries.

And the driver of the Charger was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.