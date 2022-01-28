Fort Valley Tobacco Mart gets robbed at gunpoint, suspect on video unidentified

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Fort Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect behind an armed robbery that happened earlier this month.

According to a social media post from the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety, on January 22nd, a male suspect entered the Knoxville Tobacco Mart at 900 Knoxville St, brandishing a firearm and demanding money from the cash register. The male suspect left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. Officers were dispatched to the location at around 7:21 p.m.

Chief Roy Thompson with the FVPD stated, “We need the public’s help in identifying a suspect in this incident and our detectives are following up leads and witness information now.”

If you have any information on the man in the video or this incident, please call the Fort Valley Police Dept. at 478-825-3383.

(Video credit to Fort Valley Department of Public Safety)