Fort Valley State University working to recruit more women, minority students for science, engineering jobs

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University is working to recruit women and minority students for science and engineering jobs.

The university held a scholarship awards luncheon Monday afternoon as part of the school’s 40th annual Energy Career Day and Student Recruitment Conference. The luncheon was hosted by FVSU’s Cooperative Developmental Energy Program (CDEP), which works in partnership with other universities, companies and federal agencies.

CDEP founder and director Dr. Isaac J. Crumbly explained why more diversity is needed in the energy jobs sector.

“The impact that energy is having upon the environment; you really need additional solutions, you need different ideas,” he said. “You’re still solving the problem, but the approach will be different, and so that’s why you really need diversity.”

Some of the organizations present at the conference included Georgia Tech, the University of Texas at Austin, The United States Geological Survey and the Renewable Energy Wildlife Institute.