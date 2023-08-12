Fort Valley State University unveils new campus health clinic

The clinic will provide basic services such as mental healthcare, wellness exams and physicals and treatment for common illnesses.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With classes beginning next week at Fort Valley State University, students, faculty and staff can expect easier access to healthcare thanks to a new partnership with Atrium Health Navicent.

FVSU unveiled the new Atrium Health Navicent Campus Health Clinic at the Florence J. Hunt Wellness Center on Friday.



The clinic will provide basic services like mental healthcare, wellness exams and physicals and treatment for common illnesses like the flu, strep throat and COVID-19. A primary care provider and urgent care services will be available at the clinic, including a pharmacy. Female students will also be able to get gynecological exams and pap tests on site.

FVSU President Dr. Paul Jones says having access to healthcare on campus will be less disruptive to students’ busy schedules.

“Previously our students would have to leave campus,” he said. “If they didn’t have transportation, that made it a little difficult, particularly when they’re sick, so being able to get all of their services taken care of right here on campus is a huge, huge advantage.”

Dr. Jones says there will be no additional cost to get treatment for students who have paid their health service fee.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.