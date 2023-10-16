Fort Valley State University receives record $1 million donation from alumni, renames student center

Fort Valley State University makes history with its largest donation ever received by living alumni, according to the university.

The school announced Monday the renaming of its student amenities center to the Alonzo and Alma Jones Student Center.

The $1 million gift comes from alumni Dr. Alonzo Jones, Dr. Alma Jones and their niece Dr. Rose Holton. The contribution aims to give back to the university that helped them achieve their medical careers.

“When it comes to Fort Valley State University and schools that have the same mission as Fort Valley State University, my family thinks it’s important that people that have been marginalized or maybe forgotten, have a place to go so they can better their lives,” Dr. Alonzo Jones said.