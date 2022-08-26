Fort Valley State University receives grant to continue McNair Program

Fort Valley State University will continue giving students an opportunity to pursue a doctorate degrees.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Fort Valley State University will continue giving students an opportunity to pursue a doctorate degrees.

This is thanks to a $1.3 million grant for its McNair Program.

Each year, the program helps 25 income eligible students conduct research. It also gives them the opportunity to attend seminars and summer internships and helps with financial assistance for enrollment.

One of the students in the program, Kha’Mya Moore, says she heard about the program through her family. Moore says the program is a benefit to her and other students.

“I was kind of afraid thinking that I probably wouldn’t be able to, but now that I’m in the McNair Program and I had this opportunity, I’m not afraid to go on and continue my work,” she said.

Funding for the program will last until 2027.