Fort Valley State University receives grant for Head Start/ Early Head Start program

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Fort Valley State University is providing resources to families across middle Georgia thanks to grant funding.

The $6.49 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services Early Head Start Child Care Partnership will help more than 400 children.

According to the university, it will help families access affordable child care services in rural communities.

Dr. Francine Hollis, the Executive Director for the Head Start/Early Head Start Program, says the funding will help families who are struggling.

“A lot of families have to decide whether or not they’re going to work or keep the child, so just being able to provide the child care and knowing that your child is going to have nutritious food, that’s one less aspect that families have to worry about,” she said.

The university can provide mental, dental and medical services to its head start program on campus and in eight surrounding counties.

“A lot of the families that we serve are low-income families, and so the program enables them to gain access to good quality childcare,” Dr. Hollis said.

As a mother and someone who works in early child care, Deborah Tucker knows how impactful the services can be for a child.

“It’s an opportunity for those children to receive those early intervention services in hopes of going to the next level,” she said. “They may transition out and may no longer need those services.”

Tucker says there are many benefits to the program, and the grant is just an added bonus.

“It gives them that extra measure to grow and develop in a more structured environment and be exposed to other children,” she said.

This grant will also help the university hire more people in the surrounding counties.