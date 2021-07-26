Fort Valley railroad crossing closure to cause detours

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has been notified by Norfolk Southern Railroad that a full closure is scheduled for a railroad crossing in Fort Valley.

The crossing that’s scheduled to be closed is on US 341/ Georgia 7 where it intersects with E. Church Street. Detours from the closure will involve driving along Georgia 49/Camellia Boulevard and Ira Hicks Boulevard/University Boulevard. Drivers approaching from E. Church Street will have to use the short Georgia 96 connector in order to avoid the intersection that’s closed off.

The closure will begin Monday, July 26, and is scheduled to end after Wednesday, July 28, 2021.